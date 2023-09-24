GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT’s ICYMI is posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Stomp Out Cancer Event to Benefit Clearfield County Cancer Support Group Inc. – GantNews.com

Winkler Gallery to Host Art in Bloom Event – GantNews.com

Life-long Learning Institute to Present ‘Lock Haven University: The First 100 Years’ – GantNews.com

Pennsylvania Weekly Gas Price Update – GantNews.com

Five Former PA Governors Want to Allow Independents to Vote in Partisan Primaries – GantNews.com

DuBois Man’s Homicide Trial Gets Underway – GantNews.com

Clearfield School Board Discusses Elementary School Renovations, Lack of Athletic Trainers – GantNews.com

A Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Crack Down on Harrisburg’s ‘Revolving Door’ of Lobbyists – GantNews.com

Clearfield Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine – GantNews.com

Police Interview Played in DuBois Man’s Murder Trial – GantNews.com

Sandy Residents to Present Petition to Pause Consolidation with DuBois City – GantNews.com

Democrats Again Secure One-Vote PA House Majority After Special Election Win – GantNews.com

Policy for Alerting Public of Emergencies Discussed at Prison Board Meeting – GantNews.com

Lawrence Township Supers OK Work/Job Order Form, Establish “Chain of Command” – GantNews.com

DuBois Man’s Murder Case Goes to Jury on Thursday – GantNews.com

2023 Mr. Gridiron Candidates Selected – GantNews.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Shawville Tree Farm Recognized in 1974 – GantNews.com

DuBois Student Jailed for Allegedly Threatening Another Student, Having Multiple Guns Inside Vehicle on School Property – GantNews.com

EXPLOREJEFFERSON: Police: Punxsy Man Facing Nearly 500 Felony Charges for Possessing Hundreds of Images, Videos of Child Pornography – GantNews.com

Men Who Cook: Meet the Men Who Will Show Off Their Cooking Skills at the Annual Event – GantNews.com

Local PA CareerLink to Host Job Fair – GantNews.com

Caregivers Class in Clearfield to Focus on Those Caring for Loved Ones – GantNews.com

Q&A with the DA: Why Doesn’t Clearfield County Have a Drug Court? – GantNews.com

Council Compensation Tops Clearfield Borough Meeting – GantNews.com

Johnston Found Guilty of Third-Degree Murder for Killing Wife’s Lover – GantNews.com