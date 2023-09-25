Fall is here and there are plenty of events ahead throughout the coming months. Here is a list of what we found.

September 29- Hocus Pocus in the Park More information

September 30- WPAL Glow Golf FORe First Responders More information

October 6- Curwensville Lake Haunted Walk More information

October 7- Curwensville Lake Haunted Walk More information

October 13-15 and October 19-21- Bloody Jack More information

October 14- Men Who Cook Charity Event More information

October 14- CRC Fall Fest More information

October 14- Parker Dam Fall Festival More information

October 19-21 and 26-28- White Liars & Black Comedy More information

October 21- Fall Family Fun Fest More information

October 24- Clearfield Halloween Parade More information

October 25- Curwensville Area High School Trunk or Treat More information

October 25- Curwensville Merchants Halloween Trick or Treat More information

October 27- Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce Halloween Howl More information

October 28- Fresh Beginnings Trunk or Treat More information

October 31- Trick or Treat in Clearfield Borough More information

November 10-12- Home for the Holidays More information

November 10- Home for the Holidays Wine Walk More information

November 11- Fireball 2023 More information

November 12- St. Francis Fall Festival More information

If you would like an event listed email news@gantdaily.com