CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

The committee approved a by-law amendment, which specified a procedure that would allow for the appointment of candidates for ballot vacancies occurring by reason of resignation, death, withdrawal or any other cause that cannot be filled during the primary election.

The updated by-laws will be submitted to the Clearfield County Board of Elections and to the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee.

Chair Bob Tubbs announced the fall fundraising event, “Tailgate for Candidates” to take place on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center, located at 11 Stadium Dr., in Curwensville.

Event tickets are available in exchange for a $20 donation, and will include food, drinks, door prizes and special guest speakers.

Individuals and organizations who wish to be an event sponsor should e-mail the CCDC at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.

Tickets can be obtained at the HQ every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CCDC HQ is located at 106 N. Second St., in Clearfield.

Event tickets are also available online at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tailgateforcandidates.

The next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at CCDC HQ. All registered Democrats are encouraged to attend.