CLEARFIELD – Bigfoot Country Radio 102.1, C. Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and Visit Clearfield County are hosting their annual Bigfoot Stomps Out Cancer Jeep Poker Cruise on Saturday, Oct. 7, to benefit the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group Inc.

You do not have to have a Jeep to participate. This year’s event welcomes all types of transportation and will travel to Curwensville Lake, Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Bilger’s Rocks, The Dubois Reservoir and Mountain Extreme before returning to the Premier Wedding and Event Center.

Registration will be held in the parking lot of Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The entry fee is $10 per person and includes a chance at winning the $1,000 best poker hand grand prize sponsored in part by Snappy’s and entry to the after party at the Premier Wedding and Event Center in Clearfield.

The after party includes a spaghetti dinner, a basket raffle, fun party games, a special appearance by Cancer survivor and Bigfoot Researcher Amy Bue of Youngstown, Ohio, Butch Mann and his K-9 demonstration and DJ Jeff Hunter.

The evening will end with a bonfire and fireworks display.

For more information and to preregister, go to lovemybigfoot.com.