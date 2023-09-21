BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man was arrested on nearly 500 counts of felony child pornography and related charges after investigators reportedly discovered hundreds of explicit items on his laptop.

According to court documents, the State Police Bureau of Investigation filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Brendon Eugene Troutman, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

According to a criminal complaint filed on September 8, Cpl. Bernard Novak received information on October 19, 2022, from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) relative to CyberTipline Report(s) from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) generated by Discord.

NCMEC received the tips from Discord, which reported that on October 1, 2022, between 3:40 a.m. to 3:45 a.m., nine files of child pornography, six involving indecent contact and three involving nudity, were uploaded to the Discord Infrastructure. For example, one of the colored images is of a nude white prepubescent female child on her hands on a bed with a blue sheet and knees exposing her anal and vaginal areas. This is in violation of PA CC/6312 Sexual Abuse of Children, the complaint states.

All the above information was provided to Trooper Robert Whyel from NCMEC Cybertiplines from Discord, which is a voice, video, and text chatting application that allows users to communicate and share media and files in private chats or in groups, the complaint indicates.

Discord provided information regarding the user that was reported. A suspect was developed with a known email address and a known user name, according to the complaint.

The illicit media was uploaded on October 1, 2022, between 3:40 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. from a known IP address included with the information provided by Discord. The IP address was searched through a check of publicly available records located online by an organization known as the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN). The aforementioned IP address was determined to be assigned to an internet service provider, specifically Comcast, the complaint notes.

On October 27, 2022, an Administrative Subpoena was approved for and signed for Comcast to determine the subscriber to the aforementioned IP address. Comcast later responded and provided the following information:

Subscriber Name: (a known man), 129 Albion Road, Punxsutawney, Pa.

Type of Service: Internet

Account Status: Active

Upon receiving this information, Trooper Whyel conducted a search for (the known man) and found his name and address to match the information Comcast had provided. (The known man) was observed to be 76 years old. Trooper Whyel also observed that there were multiple other people with the same last name living at 115 Albion Road, which, according to Google Maps, is 75 feet from (the known man’s) residence, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Whyel also conducted a Google search for the known email address and located a YouTube Channel titled “CronusMC.” In the account description, it indicated that the user could be contacted at a known email address. Trooper Whyel then viewed a short video made from the account and observed that it was of Brendon Eugene Troutman identifying himself as “cronusmc,” the complaint notes.

There were other videos where his character was named “Chronus_Kyuushi” which Trooper Whyel noted was similar to the Discord username,” the complaint states.

Through additional queries, Trooper Whyel located Troutman’s PA OLN to have an address of 115 Albion Road in Punxsutawney. This residence is across a driveway from the IP Address subscriber, the complaint indicates.

On July 21, 2023, at 6:12 a.m., a search warrant was served on the 115 Albion Road address. Present at the residence was Brendon Troutman. He was interviewed on scene and related that one of his old email addresses was the above-mentioned one and his old Discord username was the one that was previously provided by Discord, the complaint notes.

Troutman stated they do not have internet at their house so they use his grandfather’s internet connection. Troutman related he searches for pornography daily and he has come across child pornography in the past, but reports it, according to the complaint.

He denied searching for child pornography but later mentioned that he was interested in “lolls.” The term “loll” is a known child pornography search term, the complaint states.

Troutman explained he uses “lolls,” known to him as small cartoon girls, for sexual purposes. He did not have an interest in sex with children, but the anime cartoons were a completely different thing, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, there was no one in his house who could have downloaded the child pornography and an impartial person would conclude that he was the person responsible for the child pornography at the residence.

Multiple electronic items were seized and later analyzed.

On Troutman’s laptop, Trooper Whyel located 294 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and 127 images/videos of child pornography involving nudity, including multiple images that were provided by Discord in the original Cybertips, the complaint notes.

Trooper Whyel also located cartoon child pornography on the devices, according to the complaint.

Trooper Whyel later obtained a search warrant for Troutman’s Discord account and located multiple private chats discussing child pornography, including how Troutman hides it on his computer. Another chat was also located where Troutman sent child pornography images that were provided by Discord in the Cybertips. The earliest conversation that included child pornography being disseminated by Troutman was on August 5, 2022 at 10:06 p.m., the complaint states.

In total, Trooper Whyel located 16 additional images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and six additional images/videos of CP involving nudity that were disseminated from this account, the complaint indicates.

In total, there were 316 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and 136 images/videos of child pornography involving nudity possessed or controlled by Troutman. Also, there were 22 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and nine images/videos of child pornography involving nudity found to be disseminated by Troutman, the complaint notes.

Troutman was arraigned on the following charges at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, in front of Judge Mizerock:

Child Pornography, Felony 2 (316 counts)

Child Pornography, Felony 3 (136 counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Dissem Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 2 (22 counts)

Dissem Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 3 (nine counts)

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.