This recipe is great for family gatherings! Ingredients 1 pound ground beef 1/2 pound bulk spicy pork sausage 2 pounds cubed Velveeta 2 – 10 oz. cans of diced tomatoes and green chiles Tortilla chip scoops, sliced red peppers, and cucumber sticks Directions -In a large skillet, cook beef and sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Transfer […]

