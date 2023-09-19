CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute, a partnership between Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging and Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield, will host a presentation of “Lock Haven University: The First 100 Years, 1870-1970.”

Free and open to the public, this program is planned for 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Room A131 of the Academic Building at the Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield Campus.

Joby Topper, library director at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, will discuss the first 100 years of Lock Haven University’s history.

He will cover major milestones in the development of LHU, from its origins as a state normal school for the training of public-school teachers, to its expansion during the 1960’s into the liberal arts and sciences.

Topper’s great-grandmother, Laura Hassinger, graduated from the state normal school in 1891. His slideshow will include numerous historical photographs of the Lock Haven campus and students.

The MRAAA and Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield collaborate each year to offer the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

Courses are geared towards the interests of older citizens, typically lasting around 90 minutes. Courses are taught primarily by Lock Haven faculty and individuals from the community with specific expertise. All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

While this program is free, participants must register by calling 814-765-2696.