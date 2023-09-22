CLEARFIELD –Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) will host a class this fall intended to better equip individuals to care for loved ones, as well as themselves. This free class is offered through MRAAA’s Health and Wellness Series.

The Powerful Tools for Caregivers Class is planned for 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day beginning Oct. 4,and running through Nov. 8, at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, 119 N. Second St., Clearfield.

Registration is required by Sept. 29, by calling Connie at 814-765-2696. Class size is limited.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while also providing the highest quality of support for a friend or relative.

Whether providing care for a spouse, partner, parent, friend or a child with special needs, at home or in a care facility, those in this important role can benefit from learning new approaches to care in this six-week class series.

This particular class beginning Oct. 4, is geared toward caregivers of older adults.

The classes give caregivers tools to help reduce stress, improve self-confidence, manage time, set goals, solve problems, better communicate feelings, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

In the class, caregivers receive The Caregiver Helpbook, which follows the curriculum and provides additional tools to address specific caregiver issues.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is owned and managed by Iowa State University of Science and Technology.