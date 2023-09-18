DUBOIS- The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is excited to present its yearly event, Art in Bloom, Oct. 6-7.

This is a fundraiser that combines floral arrangement with the beauty of fine art. The event will run both days at the gallery.

The opening reception will take place Friday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and continue into Oct. 7, at 11 a.m., with classes and demonstrations. The floral arrangements will be displayed both days.

During the Friday reception, Ellen Starski will present a musical performance. Starski is an “amazing” singer from Nashville and the gallery is excited to have her make the evening “extra special.”

Refreshments and tastings will be provided throughout the weekend. During the two days, there will be presentations and classes featuring gallery artists.

During the evening, the gallery will be presenting its newest members and a chance to see their beautiful artwork.

To sign up for the classes, please visit www.winklergallery.org. Follow the link to classes.

Art in Bloom will exhibit many stunning arrangements inspired by the artwork of the gallery. So, come view the arrangements and vote for your favorite.

There will be demonstrations and classes offered. Classes will include watercolor, stained glass, mosaic and more throughout the weekend.

Brady Street Florist will offer the grand prize—a floral arrangement a month for six months. The evening will also be the kickoff for the Paint the Town Mural project.

The Winkler Gallery is spearheading the painting of large murals in town. All the information on this project will be presented to the public.

There’s a small painting of the mural for you to observe when you visit the gallery. This event is free and open to the public.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or supporting the gallery in its efforts to share Art Education with the community, please visit winklergallery.org for more information.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois.

The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.

Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.