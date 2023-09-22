CLEARFIELD – Are you ready to “Huddle Up and Get Hired?”

You’re invited to join PA CareerLink of Clearfield County, at 1125 Linden St., Clearfield, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a tailgate-themed job fair.

You will have the opportunity to meet employers who want to put you on their team and connect with PA CareerLink staff who can get you ready to get back in the game.

The event will feature free food, a dip contest for employers and fun and games.

The event will be held outside but will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

For more information, call 814-765-8118. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. It is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program.