Twenty-two local high school football players are not only working this fall to contribute to their football team efforts on the field, but they are also working off the field to end cancer as we know it.

The American Cancer Society announces the selection of those local football players who will be vying for the title of Mr. Gridiron during the 33nd annual Mr. Gridiron Contest.

Mr. Gridiron is an annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society which raises much needed funds for cancer research and patient support services.

Participants include:

Clearfield Bison: Will Domico, Carter Chamberlain and Nolyn Rockmore.

Curwensville Golden Tide: Grady Hoyt, Trenton Guiher and Ethan Siegel.

DuBois Beavers: Ryan Clark, Drew Cook and Nick Nicastro.

Glendale Vikings: Jacob Lukehart, Troy Misiura, Brady Vereshack and Connor Potutschnig.

Moshannon Valley Black Knights: Sam Shipley, Tanner Kephart and Micah Beish.

Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties: Nick Johnson, Alex Knepp and Jakodi Jones.

West Branch Warriors: Wyatt Schwiderske, Noah Emigh and Luke Liptak.

The public is encouraged to show their support by voting for their favorite football star.

Coin cans will be available in participating businesses to cast a vote for your favorite candidate. The candidate with the most votes (donations) will be named as Mr. Gridiron for the 2023 football season.

Participating schools include: Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, Curwensville High School, DuBois Area High School, Glendale Jr./Sr. High School, Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School and West Branch High School.

If you would like to support a particular candidate, checks made payable to The American Cancer Society may be mailed to the American Cancer Society, 108R N. Second St., STE 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.

To ensure your donation is counted in the votes of your favorite candidate, please include their name and Mr. Gridiron Contest.

The Mr. Gridiron contest runs through the end of October when all votes will be tabulated.

All candidates will be honored, and winners will be announced at a banquet on Nov. 12.