DUBOIS – Residents of Sandy Township plan to present their petition to pause the township’s consolidation with the City of DuBois at the Oct. 2 meeting of the board of supervisors.

Al Varner and Cheryl Shenkle showed for Monday’s meeting, but due to timing and procedural issues, they were unable to present the petition then.

Currently, Varner said their group has collected over 1,100 signatures, which is within 500 signatures of the number of Sandy Township voters who cast ballots for consolidation back in 2022.

Supervisor Barry Abbott asked for clarification on the petition’s purpose. He said he’d heard that it was intended to completely end the consolidation process.

Varner said that someone may have misspoken, because the petition is only to pause consolidation until the City of DuBois’ legal situation is resolved.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh also reported that the township has sent a letter to the City of DuBois, prohibiting any hiring for its two recently-advertised positions.

It was noted that both municipalities had agreed to not create any new positions without the consent of the other.

Council voted to advertise for a financial director, but when it discussed receipt of the township’s letter during a recent meeting, it indicated that there’s been no applicants for the job.

Also, council had voted to advertise for a new city manager with the expectation of suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio no longer holding the position in the future.

The township has said that no replacement can be hired until Suplizio has officially left his position. Otherwise, it would be creating a new position of a second city manager.

Cheryl Shenkle poses with the signatures that will be presented at the next Sandy Township municipal meeting. (Photo by Steven McDole)

Waste Disposal

It was noted that Clearfield County will be hosting a hazardous waste disposal event Oct. 7, from 9 am. to 1 p.m. It will take place at 5615 Park St., Clearfield.

Then, the township will accept one large box of documents per household for shredding on Oct. 9. Drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the municipal building.

It will also be hosting a free tire disposal event, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the municipal building. The limit is four tires per residential address.