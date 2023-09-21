In September of 1974 a tree farm in Shawville, Goshen Township, Clearfield County was nationally recognized.

The National Tree Farm system named Ben Lingle, president of the Lingle-Shawville Coal Company, as a leader in reclaiming old mines into glades of pine trees.

Benson “Ben” Lingle (1917-2007) was practicing mine reclamation long before state regulations were placed to do so. He was one of the pioneers of using helicopters in planting grasses to prevent soil erosion.

Mr. Lingle mined thousands of tons of coal but was passionate about conservation. He worked with Penn State’s wildlife division developing a whitetail breeding program.

Benson “Ben” Lingle in September of 1974 proudly displaying chestnuts from a chestnut tree at the tree farm.

In September of 1974, the award for National Tree Grower was presented, and pictured from left to right, are Bob Clark, director of PA Forestry Association; W.G. “Turk” Jones, a member of the PA Tree Farm Commission and a former Top Tree Farmer of the Year; Wilbur Wolf, chairman of the PA Tree Farm Commission; Ben Lingle; Maurice Hobaugh, assistant district forester of Moshannon State Forest; and Edward Ferrand, extension forester with the Cooperation Extension Service of the Penn State University.

Here is a view of reclaimed land planted with pine trees by Mr. Lingle.

Here is an ariel view of Goshen and Girard townships after reclamation of stripped land.

He was the proud owner of Linglewood Lodge, which was located in the Shawville area. He entertained and held many outdoor recreational gatherings here.

His annual Game Dinner, which he hosted from the late 70’s through the 80’s became legendary.

Girard and Goshen townships became heavily wooded after the coal mining boom due in large part to the theory that Ben Lingle carried.

He was quoted as saying during the National Tree Farm ceremony in 1974, “We have to give back to the land what we take out of it, for if we don’t, there won’t be anything left for future generations.”