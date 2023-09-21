In September of 1974 a tree farm in Shawville, Goshen Township, Clearfield County was nationally recognized.
The National Tree Farm system named Ben Lingle, president of the Lingle-Shawville Coal Company, as a leader in reclaiming old mines into glades of pine trees.
Benson “Ben” Lingle (1917-2007) was practicing mine reclamation long before state regulations were placed to do so. He was one of the pioneers of using helicopters in planting grasses to prevent soil erosion.
Mr. Lingle mined thousands of tons of coal but was passionate about conservation. He worked with Penn State’s wildlife division developing a whitetail breeding program.
He was the proud owner of Linglewood Lodge, which was located in the Shawville area. He entertained and held many outdoor recreational gatherings here.
His annual Game Dinner, which he hosted from the late 70’s through the 80’s became legendary.
Girard and Goshen townships became heavily wooded after the coal mining boom due in large part to the theory that Ben Lingle carried.
He was quoted as saying during the National Tree Farm ceremony in 1974, “We have to give back to the land what we take out of it, for if we don’t, there won’t be anything left for future generations.”