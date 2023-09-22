Clearfield- Join us for a fun-filled evening of food and entertainment as 25 talented local men show off their cooking skills at the 4th annual Men Who Cook event to benefit the Clearfield County Cancer Support Group.

As in previous events, attendees feasted on a variety of chef samplings and did not go home hungry.

Attendees vote for their favorite dishes by placing tips at each food station. The cook(s) who raises the most for charity wins the coveted “Golden Chef Award” and will reign as local celebrity chefs.

The B.Y.O.B. event begins at 5 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased online HERE or at the Curwensville VFW, The After Dark or from an Clearfield County Cancer Support volunteer. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

Meet the men:

Sheriff Michael Churner and Deputies, John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Tim Winters, Winters Enterprises; Kenny Elbe, Sysco Foods; PA State Representative Dallas Kephart; Frank Wholaver, Wholaver Media; Dave Glass, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Mike Ianaro, CCCTC; Joe Wilson, CCCTC; Dennis Biancuzzo, Candidate for Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Neil Suquillo, Presbyterian Senior Living/ Windy Hill Village; and Ty Ford, Ford Home Renovations. Junior competitors: Noble Mondi, Mason Wholaver, Thomas Wholaver, Zachary Wholaver and Colton Wholaver.

A full menu will be announced soon. For updates and more information visit the main event page or follow the facebook event page.

Men Who Cook is hosted by GANT News and is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, The After Dark, Novey Recycling and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.