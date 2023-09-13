CLEARFIELD – Fresh Beginning will host its first-ever Trunk-or-Treat event this fall.

It will take place Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., at 8904 Clearfield Curwensville Hwy., (old Target Square parking lot), Clearfield.

Admission is free. Snacks and water will be provided.

Currently there are both single- and double-parking spaces available for event participants.

Participants will decorate their car trunks in their own “spooky” fashion; however, it shouldn’t be “too scary.”

These “trunkers” should also bring Halloween candy to share with their visiting trick-or-treaters.

Trunks will be judged with prizes to be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in three contest categories.

Categories will include: “Creepy Creative,” “To0 Cute to Spook” and “Creeping it Classy.”

“Be creative and have fun” with it, states a flyer for the event.

If able, participants are requested to donate a non-perishable food item, which will be given to a local food bank.

To reserve a parking spot, please call the Fresh Beginning office at 814- 205-4077 or Cierra at 814-592-5047.