DUBOIS – The DuBois Area Historical Society’s 15th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is scheduled for Oct. 7 with the first tour leaving the E. D. Reitz Museum, 30 W. Long Ave., at 5:30 p.m. with additional tours every 15 minutes.

To make advance reservations for a specific walk time, telephone 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tour groups will be limited to 20 people.

Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour. The walk is a little less than a mile on downtown sidewalks and will last a little over an hour.

“This year’s theme is ‘People You Should Meet’,” said Tom Schott, chair of the Lantern Walk. “The spirits of eight people from the area will be present to talk about their experiences.”

They include: a theater performer, a prominent artist and subject, a cantankerous senior with a sense of humor, an outdoorsman, an outdoorswoman, an entertainment mogul, a flying mammal, someone with ink in their blood, and a businessman with an unusual business plan.

Performing are Lantern Walk veterans: Sue Stapleton, Darius Clement, Leah Crosley, Tom Shade, Donna Chollock, Darla Brunnquell and Rocco Shahayda and newcomers Steve Way, Grace Prontock and Brian Leech.

Admission to the Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult. A basket raffle and 50/50 are part of the activities.

All proceeds benefit the DuBois Area Historical Society. The program is suitable for all ages. One hundred and eighty-three people attended the 2022 Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk. Total attendance during the walk’s first 14 years was 3,101.

Upcoming is a fundraiser at Buck’s Pizza on Oct. 16 and 17. A voucher is required and may be printed at the society’s Web site: www.duboishs.com.