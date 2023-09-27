DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday approved a liquor license transfer for Public House on Jared LLC.

Public House plans to open a family restaurant at 29 S. Jared St., with a focus on meals with no distractions like video games or pool tables.

The request was granted as this location was previously home to other restaurants—like Julio’s Tavern—that have offered alcohol.

29 S Jared St. (Photo by Steven McDole)

In other business Monday, council set Trick-or-Treat night as Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sandy Township is expected to set the same date and time.

Council also voted to fund both the uniform and non-uniform pension funds for the year. The uniform pension fund came to $551,248 while the non-uniform pension fund came to $776,266.

Police Chief Blaine Clark asked council to consider ordinances to help monitor the increasing amount of gambling locations within the city.

He is particularly concerned about these locations remaining open 24/7, and being “possible havens for activities.”

“I’m not trying to get into people’s business, but for our community, it isn’t what we want,” said Clark.