CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Choral Society rehearses Mondays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield, located at 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Singers are encouraged to join the 42 current members of the choir for rehearsals and a concert on Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. New members will be accepted until Oct. 2.

Registration can be completed online at ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or in person at rehearsals. Anyone 16 and older is welcome to join.