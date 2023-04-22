“This Week’s Good News” is a new weekly round-up of a few “feel good” stories that GANT News has shared with its readers. Area groups, organizations, churches and readers are encouraged to share their stories for publication consideration. Submissions can be made via e-mail at news@gantnews.com.

Council Hears Update on Home Furnishings Building – GantNews.com

Penn Highlands DuBois Opens Newly-Expanded Emergency Department – GantNews.com

Penn State DuBois, Community Come Together to Celebrate Earth Day – GantNews.com

Jeff Tech Names April Student of the Month – GantNews.com