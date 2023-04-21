CLEARFIELD- Lisa Kovalick, the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, gave the Borough Council an update about Home Furnishings at 24 North 2nd Street. This particular building was purchased by the Redevelopment Authority last fall. Sadly, the building isn’t salvageable and will be taken down some time this summer. In its place, the Redevelopment Authority and the Clearfield Revitalization Corp plan to construct a pocket park. The pocket park would be concrete and greenery together and may even be able to host a food truck or two after completion. Borough residents are encouraged to call Lisa Kovalick at 814-765-5149 with any questions, comments or concerns about the project.

Another project that she discussed was the Redevelopment Authority’s “West Side Pride” program. The target area is the neighborhood of Nichols and Merrill Streets as well as Williams and Weaver Streets. The Redevelopment Authority plans to offer up to a $2,000 match in funding to assist with helping make improvements to the homes on these respective streets and it doesn’t matter if you’re a homeowner, land lord or renter. Residents that reside in the area are encouraged to join the Redevelopment Authority on Thursday, April 26th at 6pm in the Grove at the Driving Park for more information on the project or residents can call 814-765-5149 for additional information.

The Borough Council discussed the possibility of acquiring a used aerial truck for the fire department. Todd Kling with the Street Department presented the idea of going through Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus, a company out of Alabama that deals in used fire apparatuses. The truck would be a 2015. The current truck that the Borough has is currently at least 20 years old and replacement parts are very hard to come by. The Borough Council voted to at least be able to take a look at the used truck itself and decide whether to purchase it in the near future.

A motion was made and approved to accept the resignation of Steve Mancuso. A motion was also made and approved to advertise for a street department position.

The following motions were made and approved for public safety and upcoming events coming to the Borough:

-Change to a handicap port-a-john at Upper Whitmer Park.

-Road closures for Healey Avenue, the part adjacent to the St. Francis School for their Food Truck events on May 8th, September 11th, and October 9th between the hours of 3:30pm to 7:00pm.

-Road closures for Locust Street from Front Street to Water Street for the Riverfront Festival June 16th-18th and the use of Lower Whitmer Park. Hours of 9am to 10:30pm requested by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.

-Road closure on May 7th around Clearfield County Fairgrounds for the Rosary March.

-Road closures for the annual Clearfield County Fair Parade on Monday, July 31st.

-To provide two parking spaces outside the former Borough Police station garage and designate them as a Safe Exchange Zone. Custom signage will be purchased from Action Graphics for $130.