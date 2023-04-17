REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s April Student of the Month is Tyesha Lowmaster, a senior in the Automotive Collision Shop.

Tyesha’s home school is the Punxsutawney Area School District. She is a member of the Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and is the Vice President of the Automotive Collision shop.

Tyesha is in the Jeff Tech Art Club and a member of the dance committee. Her hobbies are taking walks, drawing and painting.

Her future plans are to attend Penn West Clarion for social work. She would like to work with and help children.

Tyesha is the daughter of Tina Wonderling of Punxsutawney.