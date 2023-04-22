CLEARFIELD – Three Digital Media Arts students recently created a coloring book for children about careers available at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) as a SkillsUSA Arts and Communications Career Pathways project.

The students competed at the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA State competition on April 12-14 and placed second in the state.

The team created the coloring books using Adobe Illustrator and contacted local businesses for donations to cover printing costs.

They distributed the books to the kindergarten students of five sending schools.

The goal of the project was to teach the kindergarteners about different career options available to them and help them start to think about their future goals.

The CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call us at 814-765-5308.