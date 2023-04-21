DUBOIS – On April 20, Penn Highlands DuBois opened its new $21.5 million Emergency Department.

The expansion and modernization created a state-of-the-art, two-story ED that will efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the residents of Clearfield County and surrounding regions.

The hospital’s new Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit, which is part of the expansion, is expected to open in late April.

“At Penn Highlands DuBois, we strive to provide the advanced care, equip our facilities with the latest technology and recruit the best physicians, nurses and extenders so that the people in the communities we serve can receive the care they need close to home,” said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois.

“Our goal is to provide the people in this region with world-class care so they do not have to travel far when they are ill or injured.”

Patients enter the ED, from a new entrance located directly off of South Main Street. This separate entrance provides greater privacy.

The new area includes an expanded registration area and a large, comfortable waiting room. The treatment area includes:

An eight-bay Vertical Care Unit for patients with minor ailments to receive expedited care.

Nineteen treatment rooms in a circular design with multiple nurses’ stations.

Four trauma treatment bays so that people can receive care in their own community.

Four rooms to support patients with behavioral health needs.

Treatment rooms with greater privacy for patients who require special treatment such as children and assault victims.

In addition, the project includes a 20-room Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit on the second floor for neurosurgery patients and those who need post-trauma care.

For patients arriving by personal vehicles, convenient parking is located adjacent to the ED entrance for easier accessibility. The expansion also includes a large ambulance bay to accommodate four ambulances at once and a second helipad to accommodate two medical helicopters simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to have the renovation completed for our community,” said Sutika. “When people visit the Penn Highlands DuBois ED, they will immediately notice that the technically advanced environment complements the high level of care we deliver.”

The new Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department is part of the health system’s nearly $200 million Master Facilities Plan that includes expansion, renovation and construction of facilities.