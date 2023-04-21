CLEARFIELD- Visit Clearfield County has announced plans for the upcoming Central PA Mountains Food & Music Festival to be held at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, June 9 & 10.

The event has a new twist on what one would normally think of as a normal area food festival and will highlight artisanal hand-crafted growers and producers of specialty food and goods produced throughout our region.

Attendees can expect to see vendors offering meats, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, dairy, flowers, ready-to-eat foods, spices, coffee and more. In addition to food items there will be cooking utensils, home-made soaps and personal items, and select arts and craft vendors offering hand-made items.

Growers and makers are cordially invited to display. Vendor applications can be obtained by emailing pafoodmusic@yahoo.com

In addition to the food displays there will be continuous live music on the Grove Stage, plus various brewers, distillers and wine-makers.

The full line-up of music entertainment and vendors will be announced in the future.

The festival boasts free admission and free concerts. The hours are Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from Noon to close.

The event is sponsored by CNB Bank, Visit Clearfield County, Bigfoot Country 102.1 and 101.3; Passport 98.5 and 101.7; and POP 93.1 and 95.9; the Clearfield Fair & Park Board and GANT News.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the event facebook page https://www.facebook.com/centralpamountainfoodmusicfest for festival updates and announcements.