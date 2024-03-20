CLEARFIELD – The new warden of Clearfield County Jail was introduced during Tuesday’s Prison Board meeting.

David Rupprecht Jr. of Brockway took over control of the facility March 4., becoming its third warden since June 2020.

Rupprecht was previously employed by the GEO Group at its Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg.

Rupprecht has 12 years of work in corrections including experience as a security captain. He also served in the U.S. Army.

According to previous reports, the board and jail have faced significant public criticism—particularly after a series of events in July 2023.

Three female inmates reportedly overdosed on drugs within days, with one being fatal during the early-morning hours of July 8, 2023.

The family of that victim filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, warden and several corrections officers in October 2023.

In December 2023, David Gallagher was terminated as the jail’s warden. He had been named warden in September 2022.

Gallagher had replaced David Kessling, who was in the warden position for around two years, beginning in June 2020.

In October 2023, Eric Bush, the jail’s former deputy warden of operations, resigned from his position in the jail’s administration.

Bush’s replacement, Krisha Oates, was hired in December 2023. She previously worked at the Jefferson County Prison.

Following Gallagher’s termination, the county named Susan McQuillen, the deputy warden of programs, the acting warden.

Now with the hiring of Rupprecht, McQuillen has returned to her deputy position.

Rupprecht praised McQuillen Tuesday, saying she really “held the place together” and has been a real asset as he starts his new position.

Rupprecht, McQuillen and Oates are joined in the facility’s administration by Security Lieutenant Tori Kerr.

Kerr has served in her position since November of 2022 and has prior corrections experience at Indiana County Jail.

“Now we have the leadership team in place that we really need to be successful,” commented Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers agreed. “…This is the secure and stable environment we’ve all been craving for.”

“We’re finally in a place where we can move forward,” added Glass.

Commissioner Tim Winters thanked the jail’s administration who took on additional duties during the county’s search for its new warden.

“You did a great job.”

Effective Money, March 25, the jail will have 30 full-time and four part-time corrections staff.