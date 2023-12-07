CLEARFIELD – GANT News has received several reports that the warden at the Clearfield County Jail, David Gallagher, was fired and escorted from the building Thursday afternoon.

The county’s Web site already lists the warden position as available along with the deputy warden post that appeared after Eric Bush, the former deputy warden, resigned on Oct. 28 after being at the facility for only about a year.

Gallagher failed to attend the last meeting of the county Prison Board in November.

The jail has been under scrutiny since last summer when two female inmates overdosed and a few days later another inmate who overdosed on contraband died.

The family of the victim has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, warden and several corrections officers, according to previous articles.

In addition, there was an inmate escape in May and one of the corrections officers is facing charges for assaulting an inmate.

Gallagher was originally hired as a deputy warden but moved into the warden position after the resignation of David Kessling in September of 2022. Kessling was elected a Blair County Commissioner in November.

Gallagher’s experience reportedly included working in correctional facilities in Virginia and in a federal prison.

GANT News will have more information as it becomes available.