CLEARFIELD – The American Cancer Society invites local community members to join in celebrating the arrival of spring with its annual Daffodil Days campaign.

As a symbol of hope and brighter days ahead, daffodils and tulips are sure to bring smiles to the faces of family, friends, loved ones and coworkers.

Daffodil Days are an opportunity to join with the American Cancer Society in support of its vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Dollars raised through Daffodil Days help to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Volunteers will be set up within the community later this week, which will allow individuals who may have missed the pre-sale order to still participate in Daffodil Days.

Direct sale locations, dates and times are as follows:

J.G. Food Warehouse in Clearfield – Thursday, March 21; Friday, March 22; and Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.

Goodman’s Foodliner in Curwensville – Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For many years, individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues.

Based on your donation amount, different options are available:

? $12 donation

? Bunch of 10 regular daffodils

? $15 donation

? Potted mini daffodils, or

? Bunch of 10 assorted tulips

? $25 donation

? Gift of Hope (supports the donation and delivery of flowers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities)

The American Cancer Society thanks employees from CNB Bank, Clearfield, for volunteering to assist with direct sale opportunities this year.

For information regarding Daffodil Days, contact the local American Cancer Society office at 814-762-6204 or e-mail Barbara.Ardary@volunteer.cancer.org.