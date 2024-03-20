READING — The Keystone State Championships were held March 15 and 16 at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA. Curwensville wrestling had four place winners.

Left to right: Emily Neeper 5th Place 15/16 200lbs, McKenzie Astorino Silver Medalist 11/12 73lbs, Jordin Peoples 6th place 15/16 110lbs,

Caleb Hendershot 5th Place 13/14 200lbs