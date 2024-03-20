<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>READING -- The Keystone State Championships were held March 15 and 16 at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA.\u00a0 Curwensville wrestling had four place winners.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":508843,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/CvilleKeystone-800x711.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-508843"\/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Left to right: Emily Neeper 5th Place 15\/16 200lbs, McKenzie Astorino Silver Medalist 11\/12 73lbs, Jordin Peoples 6th place 15\/16 110lbs, <br>Caleb Hendershot 5th Place 13\/14 200lbs<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->