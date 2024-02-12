Tease out your hair, dig out those vintage T’s, and get ready for an unforgettable experience as CAST in downtown Clearfield that takes you back to the 80’s with performances of Rock of Ages on Feb. 22-24, 29 and March 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Thursdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Certain performances are already close to selling out. CAST volunteers recommend getting your tickets as soon as you can.

Rock of Ages is a five-time Tony Award-nominated musical, written by Chris D’Arienzo, which tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.

But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day – and the music.

Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80’s rock anthems and power ballads, including: “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and more.

This production is directed by Matt Hertlein. This production contains mature content.

For tickets and more info, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, X and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.