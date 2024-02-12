Nineteen shooters showed up for the Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club’s second-ever “Kill Phil” Groundhog Match.

Taking first place with a 208 was Jack Balon of Ebensburg; Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings followed with a close second-place score of 207.

Third place was a four-way tie between Gina Kunselman of Punxsutawney, David Shaw of Curwensville, Stuart Smith of Reynoldsville and Steve Brennen of Ridgway with identical 205s.

Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow won the group match with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .410″.

Pictured, in the front row, are: Smith, Kunselman and Burkett. In the back row are: Keefe, Balon, Brennen and Shaw.