Linda Whitesell Meneely completed her life journey peacefully on February 7, 2024, surrounded by her family. Linda was born to Blanche Elder and Clarence Whitesell on January 23, 1948, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, growing up in the small-town environment and following the yearly weather predictions of the Groundhog. She graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1965 and from Indiana University […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/linda-whitesell-meneely/