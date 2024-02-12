DuBOIS, Pa. — The IDREAM Team at Penn State DuBois is inviting students, faculty, staff and members of the community to its second annual campus and community art show. This event will celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging through artwork.

The show will take place on Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PAW Center, on the DuBois campus. The art show will utilize the second-floor atrium for its open space and abundant natural lighting.

Participants can awaken artistic skills and express what IDREAM means to them. Anyone can register to submit artwork to the show, with registrations needing to be submitted online by Feb. 14. Artwork is then due to the Penn State DuBois Library by Feb. 21. In addition to submitting artwork for the show, the entire DuBois campus community is welcomed to attend the show and see all the submissions in person.

All artwork will be judged and awards will be presented in the following categories:

Community award for “Best in the Show”

Faculty and staff award for “Best in the Show”

Student awards for first, second and third place in the categories of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

Over $500 in prizes will be awarded in total. Winners will be announced at the end of the show and the artists do not need to be present to win.

To learn further details about the upcoming campus and community art show, or to register as an artist for the event, visit the art show website online.

In 2020, the IDREAM team was created, which was reimagined from the original campus diversity team through an intensive needs assessment and campus community survey. IDREAM stands for:

Inclusion

Diversity

Racial equality

Equity

Accountability and awareness

Multiculturalism

Since its creation, the IDREAM team has used thoughtful planning to position itself to best support students, faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois, as well as the surrounding communities that it serves.