Program helps bring the die-setter program from Penn State DuBois to high school students in Saint Marys

SAINT MARYS – A partnership between Penn State DuBois, the Saint Marys Area School District and Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania is helping build the workforce of tomorrow for the local metal manufacturing industry.

The need for skilled and highly trained manufacturing employees throughout the region has led to many new programs. In addition to the career exploration programs at every elementary school and middle school, the Saint Marys Area School District has brought a unique manufacturing program that has become a big success for the numerous students who participate, as well as the local companies who help support the program. Dutch Manufacturing is a student-run manufacturing venture that joins high-technology education and hands-on manufacturing skills that give students a real-world business and manufacturing experience.

“Dutch Manufacturing provides students with a panoramic view of manufacturing in a module-based format, supplemented by site visits and internship opportunities as well as guest speakers, a pre-apprenticeship and additional industry connections,” Harley Ramsey, Saint Marys Area School District superintendent said. “The program is a six-course sequence that provides an overview of powdered metal and carbon, which are central to local industry, fundamentals of advanced manufacturing, introduction to manufacturing systems, mechatronic systems, digital manufacturing systems and advanced materials and design. These are just some of the skills that students learn during their time in Dutch Manufacturing.”

With the immediate success of Dutch Manufacturing, Ramsey and instructors Jesse Schrieber and Ray Holtzhauser, reached out to Penn State DuBois to discuss how a high school die setter training program could work within the school system if students were also interested in gaining that skill set. After finalizing the details, the first training session for students began in November and is currently ongoing. This session includes four students and plans for spring sessions are being discussed as well.