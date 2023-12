DuBois- The Winkler Gallery Art Education Center will host their 22nd Annual Christmas Anniversary Open House.

The event will be held on Saturday Dec. 9 from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

Santa and Mrs. Claus – and the Grinch – will be here for pictures.

Refreshments, kids’ events, and a nice open house in the evening.

All are invited to attend.