HERSHEY, PA – Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has been honored as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report in the magazine’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings.

The annual evaluation by U.S. News aims to help expectant parents and their doctors to make well-informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. For this year’s ratings, U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that offer high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies.

U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology relies on objective measures of quality, including rates of C-sections in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean rates. The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center’s exceptional performance in these areas led to its High Performing designation.

“This designation affirms our commitment to delivering outstanding maternity care and our ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being of both mothers and newborns. It reflects our dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based care that prioritizes the health and safety of every patient,” said Dr. Richard Legro, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hershey Medical Center. “The recognition also underscores our readiness to manage the full spectrum of pregnancies, from lower-risk patients to complex cases that require our most highly-specialized care.”

As the only academic medical center in central Pennsylvania, Hershey Medical Center provides a full range of women’s health care and maternity services, including obstetrics and gynecology, reproductive endocrinology and maternal fetal medicine, which manages high-risk and complex pregnancies. Hershey Medical Center offers access to the latest technological advances, clinical protocols and innovative research to provide a personal, compassionate maternity care and birth experience. The Labor and Delivery Unit is located in Penn State Health Children’s Hospital to provide a convenient continuum of care with the Women and Babies Center and the region’s only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which gives the highest level of comprehensive, lifesaving care to complex and critically ill newborns.

For more information about U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care and to view the complete rankings, visit their website.