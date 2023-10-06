DUBOIS – The new charges filed Wednesday against John F. “Herm” Suplizio, suspended DuBois City manager, were a topic of discussion at Thursday’s city work session.

On Wednesday felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts, knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act, four counts of proceeds of unlawful acts and two counts of restricted activities-conflict of interest, as well as misdemeanor obstruction administration of law, misapplication of entrusted property and eight counts of fraudulent tax returns charges were filed against Suplizio.

In March, Suplizio was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from public accounts over a period of time and filing fraudulent tax returns.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed on Suplizio’s residence and offices in April of 2022, during which records of his banking activities and other accounts were seized, according to previously-published GANT News reports.

A grand jury proceeding covered Suplizio’s finances starting in 2014.

The original amount believed to be taken was over $620,000 but the new court paperwork has amended the total to be $550,832.96.

The new affidavit lists the total amount of theft from public accounts being $369,472.40 and tax fraud associated with public accounts totaling $181,360.56, bringing the total fraudulent transactions with public accounts to be $550,832.96.

Suplizio, 63, in addition to being city manager since 2010, was also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, was affiliated with the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and handled funds for DuBois Community Days.

The newly-filed paperwork sheds some light on the reports that DuBois City Solicitor Toni Cherry turned over $93,920 in cash to the city in May.

The money came from the Community Fund and had been at the DuBois Area Unity Way Building, she said. Suplizio gave it to her “to keep the PA OAG from confiscating it.” She told authorities she could not recall when he gave her the cash.

During public comment Thursday, council was asked by DuBois resident Mike Clement if it would finally be willing to terminate Cherry as solicitor and also drop its case against the temporary injunction preventing the city’s buyout of Suplizio’s contract.

“Here we are again, déjà vu,” said Clement, asking council to consider the addition of Cherry’s termination to the agenda for Monday night’s voting meeting.

“If I were in your position, I would be very worried for Ms. Cherry … there are some serious things going on here … it’s more than time for Ms. Cherry to be dismissed and you had a motion by a former city councilwoman.

“This is very serious for our city.”

Clement also asked the city to “drop out” of the injunction, and stop fighting the citizens to make a buyout, “especially in light of the new charges.”

The work session meeting was attended by City Mayor Ed Walsh, as well as Council Members Shane Dietz and Pat Reasinger.

Council Members Diane Bernardo and Jim Aughenbaugh, Controller Dave Volpe and Cherry were not present.

Council didn’t take any action to place Cherry’s termination on the agenda for consideration at Monday night’s meeting.

Clement also questioned Walsh whether or not the newly-filed court documents changed his opinion on the city’s ongoing matter with Suplizio.

For most part, Walsh felt it was “largely the same,” and that there really wasn’t anything new outside of the AG adding charges since Suplizio didn’t take a plea.

“Ms. Cherry said there would be no new felonies. There are 13 now,” pointed out Clement.

Clement—along with other residents—mentioned the paperwork also uncovered a Sheetz incident where Suplizio allegedly tried to make a shoplifting case go away for former Mayor Randy Schmidt.

“Maybe I knew too much,” replied Walsh.