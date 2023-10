James Allen Switzer, Sr., 79, of Worthington and formerly of the Clarion area, died Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born on September 21, 1944, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Chester Vincent and Mary Elizabeth (Young) Switzer. Jim worked as an electrical inspector. He attended the Church of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-allen-switzer-sr/