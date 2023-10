WEST DECATUR – The Clearfield Cycle Club will hold a spaghetti dinner benefit to raise funds for a couple involved in a recent motorcycle accident.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Clearfield Cycle Club, 209 Cycle Club Ln., West Decatur. Dinners will be served from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until sold out.

Meals are $12 for adults and $6 for children. There will also be a 50-50 and Chinese auction.

For more information visit the Clearfield Cycle Club’s facebook page.