CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute, a partnership between Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) and Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield, will host a presentation of “Population Aging and the Adult Life Course.”

It will take place from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Room A131 of the Academic Building at the Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Clearfield Campus. This program is free and open to the public.

Presented by Lock Haven’s Assistant Professor of Psychology Jamie Foor, this program will explore the societal impact that population aging and longer life-expectancy has globally, as well as in the United States.

The influence an aging population has on social and economic change, and the resulting challenges and opportunities will be covered.

Changes in the traditional life-course path, including those related to marriage, family, health, education, work and living environments will be examined.

The MRAAA and Lock Haven University Clearfield collaborate each year to offer the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute. Courses are geared towards the interests of older citizens, typically lasting around 90 minutes.

Courses are taught primarily by Lock Haven faculty and individuals from the community with specific expertise. All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

While this program is free, participants must register by calling 814-765-2696.

A full listing of this fall’s Lifelong Learning Institute programs can be found at Brochure – Fall 2023.pub (mraaa.life) or at https://www.mraaa.life/ under the “classes” tab.