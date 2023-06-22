In the year of 1958, plans were made by the Children’s Aid Auxiliary to hold the first of many annual Harvest Moon Balls.

The date was set for Sept. 20 of 1958. The ball was held at the Hotel Dimeling Ballroom, beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

Proceeds from the Harvest Moon Ball were used to make improvements to the Children’s Home.

Committee members for this event were Mrs. F. Cortez Bell Jr., auxiliary president; Mrs. Warren Pollock, chairwomen of the ball; Mrs. Frank Hoffman, secretary; Mrs. George Reisinger, treasurer; Mrs. Robert Longfritz and Mrs. Rembrandt Woolridge, social committee; Mrs. George Pregrim and Mrs. Albert Hinkle Jr., decorating committee; Mrs. Charles Kluth and Mrs. John Manos, publicity committee; and Mrs. Frederick Bubeck, ticket committee.

The entertainment for the evening was Hoby Bell and His Orchestra. Ticket sales went through the roof and many local businesses supported the event.

People danced the night away at the Hotel Dimeling Ballroom. This was the first of many more Harvest Balls to be held to benefit the Children’s Home.