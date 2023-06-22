CLEARFIELD – An Allport man received a lengthy state prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, exchanging sexual messages with underage girls and sending them graphic photos.

Justin Kyle Sypin, 29, was charged in June 2022 by state police with 10 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child and aggravated indecent assault without consent; 15 counts of contact/communication with minor-sexual abuse and two counts of child pornography, all felonies; as well as 10 misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault person less than 13-years-old and indecent assault without consent.

During sentencing court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent assault, possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor, all felonies.

Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to a total of nine years, six months to 20 years in state prison with six years consecutive probation.

He will have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law and he was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He must also complete sex offender counseling.

A previous plea agreement in this case was rejected in May after a hearing that determined he is a sexually-violent predator.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police Sypin came into her room while she was sleeping, removed her underwear and took them. He also reportedly fondled her genitals until she woke up.

This victim also told police that “Justin is always snapchatting girls her age,” which was 10 at the time. He reportedly had a long list of names of girls on his account.

On April 28, 2022, another interview with the victim was held at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center, during which she said she had to block Sypin on all social media because he tried to contact her.

Sypin had been at her residence multiple times since the incident the previous summer despite being told he was not to have any contact with her, she related to them.

In May 2022, a second victim was interviewed by investigators at the CAC. This 16-year-old girl told them Sypin “is weird with little girls.”

She further explained he always talks with 12- to 13-year-old girls and sometimes buys them nicotine and alcohol.

At least three girls she knew had blocked him due to his inappropriate messages. He had also messaged her younger sister, asking her questions about sex, she said.

When the sister was interviewed, she reported “multiple inappropriate physical interactions” with Sypin. He also reportedly sent her inappropriate messages through Facebook messenger and Snapchat.

In one of these interactions, he asked her to describe her sexual encounters with her boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

She said he asked her “multiple times to meet him alone,” but she refused because she knew his intentions.

She gave police copies of a conversation she had with Sypin on Snapchat on Feb. 15, 2022, which included questions about her sexual relations.

This victim gave information on another girl he had contact with online and said she knows he talks with several other young girls on social media.

After a search warrant was executed on his phone and electronics, police spoke to Sypin.

He reportedly admitted to sexually molesting the 10-year-old victim while she was sleeping on 10 separate occasions.

According to the report, he also admitted to sending approximately 15 photos of his privates through social media to females he knew were under the age of 17, including one 7-year-old girl. In addition, he confessed that he asked this young girl to send him nude photos.

Sypin stated that he created a false SnapChat profile where he is registered as a 10-year-old boy so he could talk with young girls and solicit photos.

On Sypin’s phone, a trooper found multiple photos of prepubescent nude females, according to the criminal complaint.