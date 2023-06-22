State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft June 7 on Pine Street in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole $500 from the victim’s PayPal account.
- State police reported their investigation of a vehicle pursuit May 27 in Cooper Township. The suspect, 20-year-old Charles Wilkinson of Hawk Run, was located and allegedly determined to be under the influence as well as in possession of a controlled substance.
Clearfield Regional Police
- Police received a report of criminal mischief June 21 at Novey Recycling, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, three people were seen walking around the junkyard and smashing windshields out of vehicles with a sledge hammer. When police arrived, they allegedly confessed their actions and were notified they would be charged accordingly.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle crash May 28 near the Mill Road Fire Hall, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, 63-year-old Barbara Carfley of Curwensville was traveling down Rockton Mountain Highway when she lost control of her vehicle. It subsequently left the roadway, striking numerous stationary objects along the embankment. Upon investigation, it was allegedly found that Carfley was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of minor injuries and a legal blood draw. Carfley has been charged with DUI and related traffic offenses.
- Police received a report of assault June 20 in the 300-block of East Pine Street, Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, the victim stated another male, known as “Trey,” struck him in the face, then fled in a dark-colored Ford truck. The vehicle couldn’t be located at that time. The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation of injuries. Later that night, police were called back to the area for another physical altercation involving two males—one of whom was the suspect identified from the first incident, Trey Lyon. When police arrived, Lyon was allegedly on the ground with another male fighting. It was learned that Lyon was intoxicated, showed up and engaged in two different fights, causing minor injury to two victims from striking them in the head/face. Lyon was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw, as well as clearance of his injuries. He was then housed in county jail on charges.