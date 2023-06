CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced that they are now hiring for all positions at the 162nd Clearfield County Fair, July 30- August 5.

Departments include security, animals, entries, buildings, parking and more.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Applications can be obtained by visiting the fair office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.