Story by Rusty McCracken

WILLIAMSBURG – The Curwensville softball team ended its two-game skid on Thursday afternoon in a big way with an 11-0 win over Williamsburg.

The Lady Tide, 6-5 overall, pounded out 17 hits over the seven innings. Addison Siple paced Curwensville with three hits including a double while Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy, Addison Warren, Ava Olosky, Ava Hainsey, and Jenna McCartney slapped out two hits each. Rudy earned a triple and McCartney also had a double.

“I was very pleased with our hitting up and down the line-up,” said Tide Coach Allen Leigey. “I was really pleased to see McCartney pick up two very hard hits in the number nine spot.”

From the circle, Siple gave up just two hits in the shutout. She struck out nine Blue Pirates, walked no one, and allowed just two runners to reach second base.

The Tide offense got all the runs needed in the third inning when three straight Williamsburg errors led to the potential winning run as Natalie Wischuck scored. However, Rudy’s triple and singles by Warren and McCartney before the end of the inning set the mark at 5-0 for the visitors.

The offense continued to roll with a Harzinski RBI in the fourth. Hits by Olosky, Hainsey and the double from McCartney helped set up a three-run fifth inning. The final two runs came in the seventh for the Tide. Singles from Wischuck, Siple, Rudy and Warren finished the scoring at 11-0.

Williamsburg falls to 2-11 with the loss and stand at 1-8 in the ICC-North. Curwensville holds a 3-5 slate in the ICC.

The Lady Tide will be back in action at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium on Friday and will be on the road Saturday. Curwensville will host non-league play facing Penns Manor on Friday and will travel to North Star for a double-header starting at 11:00 AM on Saturday.

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 005 130 2 11 17 3

Williamsburg 000 000 0 0 2 7

CURWENSVILLE – 11

(C) Addison Butler 5 0 1 0, (SS) Natalie Wischuck 5 2 1 1, (P) Addison Siple 4 3 3 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 5 1 2 1, (PR) Sydney Simcox 0 0 0 0, (2B) Shyanne Rudy 5 1 2 3, (RF) Addison Warren 5 0 2 2, (CF) Ava Olosky 5 2 2 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 3 1 2 0, (DP) Jenna McCartney 4 1 2 3, LF/flex Kaylie Shaw 0 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 41, R 11, H 17, RBI 10.

WILLIAMSBURG – 0

(CF, SS) Billie Harnish 3 0 0 0, (3B) Kendel Norris 3 0 1 0, (P) Kara Lansberry 3 0 0 0, (2B) Laney Prough 3 0 0 0, (SS, CF) Mecenzie Calderwood 3 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Eleanor Brubaker 0 0 0 0, (DP) Giavanna Tomasiello 3 0 1 0, (C) Anastasia Rinalli 2 0 0 0, (1B) Scotlyn Barroner 1 0 0 0, (PH) Chelsea Lane 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 25, R 0, H 2, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 2 0 0 9 0 1

Williamsburg – L – Lansberry 7 17 11 6 3 2 3

Batting

3B – Curwensville: Rudy. 2B – Curwensville: Siple, McCartney; Williamsburg: Tomasiello. DP – Curwensville. SB – Curwensville: Olosky. E – Curwensville – Rudy, Wischuck, Harzinski; Williamsburg: Harnish 2, Calderwood 5.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

28 PENNS MANOR

29 @ North Star 11:00 (DH)

May

2 @ Bellwood-Antis

4 WEST BRANCH

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

15 @ Juniata Valley

16 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.