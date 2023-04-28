Dear Editor:

I recently read DuBois City Council Member Diane Bernardo’s letter to the editor on April 26, 2023.

I respect every person’s right to an opinion, including Bernardo, but she got some key points wrong. Let’s review the facts:

Finance statement:

Bernardo: “He then gave our $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Sandy Township based upon his misinformation and lack of inquiry into the city’s finances.”

Response: Decisions at the county level are made by a majority vote of the Board of Commissioners, in a public meeting, and with a public vote.

This decision was made, unanimously, by the entire Board of Commissioners to withhold the funds and re-evaluate once the city’s finances and fiscal processes are shown to be in order.

Family statement:

Bernardo: “He did manage to enrich his family by hiring one family member for a high-wage, Clearfield County Government job.”

Response: I presume this comment refers to my son’s Information Technology internship with the county. This position is an $11 per hour, part-time internship (currently 13-17 hours per week) to gain experience in his chosen field. When my son applied, I immediately discussed the conflict of interest with the Board of Commissioners and recused myself entirely from the hiring process, including publicly abstaining from the vote to approve his hire.

I would also like to note that all Board of Commissioner meetings are live-streamed and are available on the county’s YouTube channel for the public to review at any time.

Misdirection and unanswered questions:

It’s clear that some people don’t allow facts to get in the way of a narrative. Ms. Bernardo’s letter appears to be a misdirection, a way for City Council to continue to avoid answering the questions many of us have been posing over the last month:

Why was the City Manager awarded a contract extension when under state investigation?

Why was the City Manager allowed to work, apparently with full access to the building, records and files, for several days after his arrest?

Why are there not public votes on all employee compensation changes (such as bonuses) and on any contracts the city has entered?

Does the City Council understand how the Sunshine Act works and how to implement it properly?

Is the City paying for the suspended City Manager’s legal defense and is that not a conflict of interest? When this question was posed on Monday, why wasn’t an answer provided?

The response from the City Council has not included any remorse for this situation, nor a promise to improve processes and conduct business in a more transparent fashion.

Regardless of personal attacks, I will always ask the hard questions and stand up for the citizens of our county – including those in DuBois.

Instead of questioning my personal integrity and deflecting, I respectfully request that you answer your constituents, who have a right to know what’s going on with their tax dollars.

Sincerely,

Dave Glass

Clearfield County Commissioner and DuBois City resident