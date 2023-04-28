CLEARFIELD – Join PA CareerLink at Clearfield for a Star Wars-themed job fair, “May the Workforce be with You,” May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1125 Linden St.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet local employers who are hiring, receive help with resumes and learn more about the services PA CareerLink has to offer.

The event will feature a “Clash in the Cantina” salsa contest in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Job fair attendees will have the opportunity to taste various salsas, provided by participating employers and CareerLink staff and vote for their favorite recipe.

Special appearances and photo opportunities with Star Wars characters may be possible.

Employers who would like to participate should contact 814-765-8118 before May 1.

Follow PA CareerLink at Clearfield on Facebook at @Clearfield CareerLink for more information.

