CURWENSVILLE — Hoping to build off the success of the prior win, the Curwensville Golden Tide took to their home field on Thursday afternoon. The opposition, a team they already saw one time on the season, the Blue Pirates of Williamsburg. It was nearly a month prior the two schools faced off with Williamsburg as host, handing the Tide an 8-5 loss.

This game was not as close, as Curwensville had a hard time getting the ball in play on the afternoon, falling to the Blue Pirates, 7-1.

The scoring took place early as the Blue Pirates got on the board in the top of the second. A lead-off single by Alex Brantner got things going, as right after Parker Crownover took a 1-2 pitch all the way to deep left field, right to the fence where Nik Fegert had to grab and throw almost at the same time. The RBI-triple was close to an inside-the-park home run because of how far out the ball carried. However, he got held up at third to get the scoring going. Colton Verbonitz followed it up with his own RBI-single to plate Crownover, then two batters later Sam Parks would ground out to short, but it was enough to bring a third run in.

Logan Kunkle took the loss against Williamsburg. He pitched four innings, giving up six runs, five of them earned, while striking out two.

The 3-0 lead would be the lone lead change on the afternoon as Curwensville could not find an answer.

Curwensville starting pitcher Logan Kunkle would struggle on the hill after giving up the three opening runs. He ultimately gave up six, five of them earned, in four innings of work. He would take the loss on the afternoon, his third of the season.

After giving up another three runs between the third and fourth innings, Curwensville finally managed to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Kunkle added to his own stat line as he nabbed an RBI-single to center field, bringing Andrew Pentz across home. The Tide could not muster much more after that, as Williamsburg’s Rowan Gorsuch was dealing on the afternoon.

He would last five innings, giving up just three hits to earn his fourth win of the season.

Williamsburg added one final run in the the seventh to set the final when Alex Brantner managed an RBI-single to plate Luke Uplinger.

Sitting at 6-7, Curwensville has a little bit of a break before getting back on the diamond. Up next will be a road trip on Tuesday, May 2, to face off with the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils.

SCORE BY INNING

Williamsburg 031 200 1 – 7 8 0

Curwensville 000 100 0 – 1 4 1

Williamsburg – 7

Luke Uplinger-c 4111, Preston Long-ss/p 4110, Rowan Gorsuch-p/ss 4011, Alex Brantner-rf 3121, Parker Crownover-3b 3111, Colton Verbonitz-cf 3111, Logan Brantner-2b 1100, Sam Parks-1b 1101, Cadynce Hughes-ph 1000, Coltyn Wagner-lf 1011, CJ Smith-ph 1000. TOTALS 26 7 8 7.

Curwensville – 1

Christian Fegert-cf 3000, Andrew Pentz-c 3110, Logan Kunkle-p/ss 3021, Ayden Sutika-3b 3000, Nik Fegert-lf 2010, Lawson Neiswender-1b 3000, Merek Sutika-rf 2000, Aidan Finn-dh/p 3000, Cael Butler-2b 1000, Caleb Bloom-ph 1000. TOTALS 24 1 4 1.

LOB: 3/4

E: Kunkle

ROE: Uplinger

2B: Uplinger, Long

3B: Crownover/Pentz

SAC: L. Brantner

SF: Wagner

FC: A. Brantner

HBP: Parks

SB: Uplinger, Verbonitz, L. Brantner, Long

CS: A. Brantner/N. Fegert

PIK: A. Brantner

PITCHING

Williamsburg: Gorsuch-5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 SO, 0 BB; Long-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB.

Curwensville: Kunkle-4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Finn-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB.

W-Gorsuch (4-1)

L-Kunkle (1-3)

Golden Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/20 @ Brockway 10 – 9 1 – 0

3/23 JUNIATA VALLEY ppd. 1 – 0

3/28 GLENDALE 2 – 12 1 – 1

3/30 @ Williamsburg 5 – 8 1 – 2

4/04 @ Bellwood Antis 8 – 6 2 – 2

4/06 HARMONY 5 – 7 2 – 3

4/06 HARMONY 4 – 7 2 – 4

4/11 WEST BRANCH 3 – 17 2 – 5

4/12 @ Cranberry 14 – 9 3 – 5

4/13 MT. UNION 1 – 15 3 – 6

4/17 @ Purchase Line 16 – 6 4 – 6 4

4/18 MO VALLEY ppd. 4 – 6

4/20 @ Juniata Valley 14 – 13 5 – 6

4/25 @ Glendale 5 – 4 6 – 6

4/27 WILLIAMSBURG 1 – 7 6 – 7

5/02 BELLWOOD ANTIS

5/04 @ West Branch

5/05 JUNIATA VALLEY

5/08 @ Mo Valley

5/09 @ Mt. Union

5/15 CLEARFIELD