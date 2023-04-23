HARRISBURG – State Reps. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) and Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) are looking forward to meeting and hearing from CDL drivers in their area.

“Anyone who operates a commercial vehicle under a CDL license knows the many challenges facing operators,” Armanini said. “We wanted to give these men and women on whom so much is depended for our economy to run an opportunity to gather, ask questions and express their concerns about their profession.”

Armanini and Kephart are hosting a town hall meeting for CDL drivers on Thursday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m., at the Clearfield Fairgrounds Expo Building. Ernest Snyder from the Public Utility Enforcement Office, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Division Administrator Christopher G. Henry, and Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Officers Scott Merritts and John Connor will make presentations, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

“We only ask anyone planning to attend to register in advance for planning purposes,” added Kephart. “CDL drivers are hardworking individuals who rarely get to tell the story from the road to someone willing to listen, and listening is what this gathering is all about.”

If you’d like to register to attend, please use the Events tab on Armanini’s website, www.RepMikeArmanini.com, or call one of Kephart’s district offices in Clearfield at 814-765-0609 or Hastings at 814-247-6210.