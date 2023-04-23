CLEARFIELD – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging will offer “Chronic Disease Self-Management” this spring as part of the agency’s ongoing Health and Wellness programing.

This class is planned for 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning May 12, through June 16. Each class will meet at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 1924 Daisy St., (rear) in Clearfield.

Chronic Disease Self-Management is proven to improve the health status of individuals with chronic health conditions.

It is an interactive workshop for those living with one or more physical or mental chronic health conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease or depression.

Participants learn skills to manage their conditions on a day-to-day basis including exercise, healthy eating, management of symptoms such as pain, fatigue, sleep issues, shortness of breath, stress and depression, weight loss and communication skills.

Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Bobbie Johnson at MRAAA at 814-765-2696, ext. 360, or bjohnson@matureresources.life.