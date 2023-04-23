CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity will be holding its semi-annual Wellness Multiphasic Blood Screening on April 29, from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., at St. Timothy’s parish hall at 306 Walnut St., Curwensville.

No insurance or physician order needed. Also, no appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.

Cash, check, HSA or credit/debit cards will be accepted. Most insurance is accepted with doctor’s script (18 different blood tests offered).

A 10-hour fast from food is required. For more information, please call 1-800-524-3414.